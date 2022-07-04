Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Green Plains comprises about 1.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

