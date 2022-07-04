Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,160,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

