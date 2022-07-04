Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0281 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 56.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $5,060.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 133.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00261659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

