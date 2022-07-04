Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

