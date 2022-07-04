Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 957.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

PAVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,331 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

