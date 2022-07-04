Glantus (LON:GLAN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of GLAN opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. Glantus has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £19.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68.

Get Glantus alerts:

Glantus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glantus Holdings plc provides accounts payable automation and analytics solutions worldwide. It offers Active AP Discovery, Intelligent AP Automation, Advanced AP Analytics, Glantus Data Platform, Invoice Processing, Statement Reconciliation solutions for sales, account management, project delivery, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.