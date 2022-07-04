Glantus (LON:GLAN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of GLAN opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. Glantus has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £19.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68.
Glantus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.