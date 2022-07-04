GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.26. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

