Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Get Giant Manufacturing alerts:

Giant Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Giant Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bicycles and related spare parts. Its products include mountain, children, folding, electric, off-road riding, and racing bicycles. The company was founded by Chin Piao Liu on October 27, 1972 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Giant Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giant Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.