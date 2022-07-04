Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Giant Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bicycles and related spare parts. Its products include mountain, children, folding, electric, off-road riding, and racing bicycles. The company was founded by Chin Piao Liu on October 27, 1972 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

