Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4868 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.