GCN Coin Market Cap Reaches $21,475.31 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $21,475.31 and $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002341 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.