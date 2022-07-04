GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 1,005 Average Target Price from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.85) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £994.99 million and a P/E ratio of 58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 579.91. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 390.60 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 976 ($11.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($60,791.31).

About GB Group (Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.