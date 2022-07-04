FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $728,037.45 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $728,037.45 and approximately $1,776.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,883,048 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.