FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Acquired by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FS Bancorp worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.