Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FC. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

FC opened at $47.13 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

