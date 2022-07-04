Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Cheuvreux cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

