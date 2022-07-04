Flamingo Price Hits $0.10 (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $32.46 million and $25.93 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

