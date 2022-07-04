First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 568.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 106,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.