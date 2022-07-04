First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Decreased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

