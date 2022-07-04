First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.29.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.