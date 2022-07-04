FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.