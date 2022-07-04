F M Investments LLC Sells 546 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. 2,160,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

