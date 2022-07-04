F M Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,602. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.33.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

