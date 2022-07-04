Exane Derivatives Sells 34 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.6% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $26.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $449.83. The company had a trading volume of 100,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $443.45 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.65.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.