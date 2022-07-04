Exane Derivatives Sells 27,563 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. 365,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $89.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,905.07.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

