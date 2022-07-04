Exane Derivatives Sells 1,359,068 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,068 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises approximately 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

