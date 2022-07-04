Exane Derivatives Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.65. 48,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

