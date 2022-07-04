Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,434 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.13% of Energy Fuels worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 332,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 200,464 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,004. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

