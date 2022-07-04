Exane Derivatives Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $49.85. 136,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

