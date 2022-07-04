Exane Derivatives Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after buying an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. 240,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.