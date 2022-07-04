Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FRA EVK traded down €0.22 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €20.14 ($21.43). The stock had a trading volume of 730,120 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €24.44 and its 200 day moving average is €26.17. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

