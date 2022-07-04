Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
