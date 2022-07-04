Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of Evoke Pharma worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

