Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 266,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

