Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

