Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of DWX stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,381. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

