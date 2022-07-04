Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

ROP traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,466. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

