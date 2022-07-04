Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 442 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.45. 52,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,155. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

