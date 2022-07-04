Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $8.41 Million

Everest (ID) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Everest has a market cap of $8.41 million and $12,545.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00167008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00780493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016745 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

