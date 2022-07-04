Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

