ETHPad One Day Volume Reaches $67,054.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $879,298.96 and approximately $67,054.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00167008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00780493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016745 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.