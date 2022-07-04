ETHA Lend Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,715.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $161,393.64 and $103,715.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,116.64 or 1.00005262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

