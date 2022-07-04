Ermenegildo Zegna Plans Not Available Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE ZGN opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna ( NYSE:ZGN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,663,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,749,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 11.26% of Ermenegildo Zegna as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

