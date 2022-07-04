Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys Shares of 47,600 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Evo Acquisition accounts for about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVOJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,568. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

