Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Acquires 71,743 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,743 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises approximately 0.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BW shares. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,856. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $517.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

