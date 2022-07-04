Entain’s (ENT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) price target on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.27) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.88) to GBX 2,235 ($27.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,259.38 ($27.72).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,265.50 ($15.53) on Friday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,383.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.81), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,660,286.71).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

