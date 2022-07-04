Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$30.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

ERF opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

