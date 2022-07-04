Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

