Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,885. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

