Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.65.

LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $330.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

