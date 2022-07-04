Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 432,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.71. 58,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,025. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

