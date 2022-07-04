Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $88.95. 48,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

